MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city council discussed the future of the civic center at their regular meeting Tuesday, March 15.

Councilman William Carroll said they are deciding if the civic center should undergo renovations or be repurposed. The venue is a vital part of Mobile.

“A home of major concerts,” said Carroll. “Prince was here. Michael Jackson was here. We’ve had quite a few artists here. An entertainment venue it is, and it still is.”

The fate of the Civic Center was a topic of discussion, along with an entertainment venue business at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

City of Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber said these discussions have been going on for quite some time as to what is next for the civic center.

“We had different options of repurposing the entire area or renovating it,” said Barber.

City of Mobile officials discussed giving the center a more modern approach while aiming to not compete with the downtown entertainment district.

“It’s been looked at before is to completely repurpose that entire area which meant taking down

the civic center and adding in different ideas like mixed residential, retail, bar and restaurants,” said Barber.

Councilman Carroll said the council’s overall goal is to find a way to bring the civic center to the 21st century

with the amenities that will benefit the city.

“In hiring this consultant it gives us the opportunity to view the shape and conditions

of the building whether or not its viable. And possible a conceptional idea of what the cost would be

in order to renovate it and bring it up to today’s standard,” said Carroll.

The Mobile City Council will continue to discuss the fate of the civic center.