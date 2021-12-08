City of Mobile offering home down payment assistance to healthcare workers, teachers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is offering down payment assistance to qualifying frontline healthcare workers and active certified teachers.



The Down Payment Assistance Program provides up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers who meet federal income requirements and intend to occupy the home as their primary residence. First-time homeowners purchasing a house on a formerly blighted property in Mobile city limits can also receive additional down payment assistance.

Last year, the city began offering expanded down payment assistance of up to $20,000 to qualifying employees of the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. With additional federal dollars coming to the city through the American Rescue Plan, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office announced Wednesday qualifying frontline healthcare workers and active certified teachers will now also be eligible for up to $20,000 in down payment assistance through the program.

The Down Payment Assistance Program is one of several affordable housing programs the city has established under the Stimpson administration to create or preserve more than 1,000 affordable homes across Mobile by 2026. More information about the program can be found here.