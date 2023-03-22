MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Itching to get some exercise while simultaneously learning about the extensive history of Mobile? You’re in luck. The City of Mobile is offering free walking tours every Saturday in April.

“This annual event series is organized by the Alabama Tourism Department in an effort to promote the state’s diverse history during one of the most beautiful seasons to be outdoors,” reads the release.

Tours will depart at 10 a.m. and return around 11 a.m. All tours are free and no reservations are required.

“The April Walking Tours are a great opportunity for locals to become tourists in their own city,” said Visit Mobile destination experience & tour manager, Michael Dorie.  “They’re also great for tourists to learn some of the lesser-told stories of Mobile. Throw in a Saturday morning stroll through downtown in April, what a great way to start your weekend!”

Schedule:

DateTourTour GuideStart Location
April 1Architectural & Carnival HistoriesCart Blackwell, Mobile Carnival MuseumVisit Mobile Welcome Center
April 8I-10 Mobile River Bridge Archaeology ProjectRachel Hines, USA Archaeology Department Visit Mobile Welcome Center
April 15Downtown Public ArtLucy Gafford, Mobile Arts Council Visit Mobile Welcome Center
April 22Union Missionary Baptist Church & Old Plateau CemeteryDerek Tucker, Pastor of Union Missionary Baptist ChurchUnion Baptist Church
April 29Historic ArchitectureMeredith Wilson, City of MobileVisit Mobile Welcome Center

For more information on each tour, visit Mobile.org.