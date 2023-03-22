MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Itching to get some exercise while simultaneously learning about the extensive history of Mobile? You’re in luck. The City of Mobile is offering free walking tours every Saturday in April.

“This annual event series is organized by the Alabama Tourism Department in an effort to promote the state’s diverse history during one of the most beautiful seasons to be outdoors,” reads the release.

Tours will depart at 10 a.m. and return around 11 a.m. All tours are free and no reservations are required.

“The April Walking Tours are a great opportunity for locals to become tourists in their own city,” said Visit Mobile destination experience & tour manager, Michael Dorie. “They’re also great for tourists to learn some of the lesser-told stories of Mobile. Throw in a Saturday morning stroll through downtown in April, what a great way to start your weekend!”

Schedule:

Date Tour Tour Guide Start Location April 1 Architectural & Carnival Histories Cart Blackwell, Mobile Carnival Museum Visit Mobile Welcome Center April 8 I-10 Mobile River Bridge Archaeology Project Rachel Hines, USA Archaeology Department Visit Mobile Welcome Center April 15 Downtown Public Art Lucy Gafford, Mobile Arts Council Visit Mobile Welcome Center April 22 Union Missionary Baptist Church & Old Plateau Cemetery Derek Tucker, Pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church Union Baptist Church April 29 Historic Architecture Meredith Wilson, City of Mobile Visit Mobile Welcome Center

For more information on each tour, visit Mobile.org.