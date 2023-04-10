MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile unveiled its newest Neighborhood Resource Center Monday morning. The facility is named after late city councilman Levon Manzie of District 2. Now, citizens who are looking to start small businesses have the opportunities and resources to help them.

Manzie was working on the facility back in 2020 until his passing in 2021. He’s always envisioned a facility that could help support local nonprofits and small businesses.

“The idea is for all of us to come together that we can provide more services in a more convenient manner for all the people that typically if you’re looking for these type of services,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson of Mobile. “You come to one spot, so I can say it’s a one stop shop.”

The Levon C. Manzie Neighborhood Resource Center sits on 110 Lafayette Street. Manzie’s mother Jeanette is excited to see her son’s dream finally come to life.

“I’m excited,” said Jeanette Manzie. “I’m appreciative. I’m overjoyed because something has been done to recognize the effort, the tireless effort that Levon put into representing District 2, as well as the city of Mobile.”

Small business owners like Ellis G. Foster of Sold By Ellis G, LLC. are excited that the facility is now open, saying it’s something the city needed for a long time.

“I think the facility is perfect to counsel and meet clients,” said Foster. “So it’s good to have one place to call home and people, you know, consistently get help.”

The facility is complete with a computer area and a conference room to hold seminars. To reserve a meeting space, send an email to the city at NRCreservation@cityofmobile.org