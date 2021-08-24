MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your local election headquarters. We’re bringing you the latest results and updates for the City of Mobile Municipal Elections 2021 on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The big race tonight finds incumbent mayor Sandy Stimpson facing four challengers, Donavette Ely, Karlos Finley, Fred Richardson and Michael Young.

The four challengers joined WKRG live in our studios for a debate Stimpson declined to attend.

That debate was brought to you by a partnership with Mobile United, the League of Women Voters, AT&T and Dorsett Productions Untlimited.

Those partners also helped bring you City Council Forums for all seven council districts up for election this year. AFC Mobile hosted those forums.

Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. WKRG is closely watching all of these races. You can find updates here online as well as on-air.