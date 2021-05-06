City of Mobile: Manufacturing delays, microchip shortage impacts curbside trash collection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says manufacturing delays and a global microchip shortage have caused a delay in the city’s ability to obtain new trucks that will be used to collect curbside trash. The city says some of the trucks in their normal fleet are offline for maintenance and repairs, which has resulted in curbside trash collection being behind schedule.



The Public Services Department crews are working nine-to-ten hours a day, six days a week collecting curbside trash, the city says. They are looking to supplement some of the needed equipment through short-term rentals. The City of Mobile will not be issuing any citations for trash piles placed on the curbside more than 48 hours ahead of their scheduled collection until everything is back on the regular trash schedule. The city anticipates having six additional trash collection trucks in operation by the end of May, which will allow trash crews to start catching up to their normal collection schedule.

You can check on routine updates on the City’s website and social media accounts about where crews will be collecting trash the following day. There will also be drop-off points for bagged yard debris ONLY at the following locations beginning Monday, May 10:



— Medal of Honor Park (1711 Hillcrest Rd.)

— Langan Park (4901 Zeigler Blvd.)

— Seals Park and Community Center (540 Texas St.)

— Trimmier Park (3600 Alba Club Rd.)

You can find more information about the City of Mobile’s trash and garbage collection at: https://www.cityofmobile.org/residents/trash-and-garbage/