MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have a design you have been working on and want to showcase for hundreds to see as they’re skating at Public Safety Memorial Park? You’re in luck because the Mobile Parks & Recreation Department is looking for you.

The City of Mobile is asking for a group of people to create a graffiti art design within the new Skate Park at Public Safety Memorial Park.

According to the post, the design would cover “multiple vertical slats.” The blue areas in the photo below will show where the painted designs will need to be created.

Provided by City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

You can apply online. The application will close May 28. You will need to fill out the following:

Email

Name

Answer “Why is this project important to you?”

Answer “How do you think your design with inspire those who use the park?”

Submit a completed design concept

If you are chosen, you will be provided supplies and a $2,000 stipend for your time and commitment. For further questions, email MPRDsocial@cityofmobile.org