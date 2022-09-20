MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile introduced a new texting service to “help Mobilians quickly get information,” about the city, according to a release from the City of Mobile.

The program, TextMyGov, uses SMS messaging features to “relay information to the city and provide updates on city events, projects and services to residents.”

TextMyGov is available for residents to ask questions 24 hours a day and “makes it easier to submit requests,” to the City of Mobile, according to the release.

“This service will not only be vital when communicating with our constituents, it will also provide citizens an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly on their cell phones,” said Council President C.J. Small.

Anyone who wishes to get started can text “Hi” to 251-220-2122. Following the message, residents will receive a confirmation message asking to reply YES to verify opt-in.

You may receive up to 4 text messages a month with a notification for each alert category opted-in to.

Message and data rates may apply. Check with your carrier for more details.

To opt-out, text STOP to the same number at anytime

TextMyGov will be “working to make adjustments that will help the system answer questions more efficiently,” said the release.

TextMyGov can recognize keywords and provide Mobilians with information they need to know about. For example, someone can text “trash,” if they have a question about trash collection. The new program will “immediately,” connect the person with information about trash collection routes, schedules and rules from the City of Mobile. Residents can opt in for regular text updates about “specific major projects,” and other “areas of interest.”

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Mobilians to get the information they need and keep track of things impacting their neighborhoods and businesses,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We have some major initiatives underway right now, and text updates are a simple and straightforward way to stay up to date on them.”

The City of Mobile has gone ahead and created lists for specific notifications. The following list are available for residents to sign up for now:

For General City Updates, text MOBILE to 91896

For Twelve Mile Creek Notifications, text MOBILE12MILE to 91896

For Broad Street Notifications, text MOBILEBROAD to 91896

For City Council District 1 Notifications, text MOBILECD1 to 91896

For City Council District 2 Notifications, text MOBILECD2 to 91896

For City Council District 3 Notifications, text MOBILECD3 to 91896

For City Council District 4 Notifications, text MOBILECD4 to 91896

For City Council District 5 Notifications, text MOBILECD5 to 91896

For City Council District 6 Notifications, text MOBILECD6 to 91896

For City Council District 7 Notifications, text MOBILECD7 to 91896

For General Construction Alerts, text MOBILECONSTRUCTION to 91896

For Events Notifications, text MOBILEEVENTS to 91896

For Mardi Gras Notifications, text MOBILEMARDIGRAS to 91896

For Mayor’s Notifications, text MOBILEMAYOR to 91896

For McGregor Avenue Notifications, text MOBILEMCGREGOR to 91896

For Parks & Recreation Notifications, text MOBILEPARKS to 91896

For General City Projects Notifications, text MOBILEPROJECTS to 91896

For Trash, Garbage, Recycling Alerts, text MOBILESANITATION to 91896

For St. Louis Street Notifications, text MOBILESTLOUIS to 91896

For Texas Street Notifications, text MOBILETEXAS to 91896

For Zeigler Boulevard Notifications, text MOBILEZEIGLER to 91896

For Toulminville Notifications, text MOBILETOULMINVILLE to 91896