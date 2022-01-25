City of Mobile launches redistricting webpage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile has created a webpage about the redistricting process undertaken by Mayor Stimpson and the Mobile City Council.

The webpage includes information about the redistricting process, a frequently asked questions list, information on upcoming community meetings and a space for public feedback.

Also included in the webpage is an interactive map that allows anyone to view and compare the existing council districts, the proposed council districts, and all the relevant data about Mobile’s population and racial demographics.

“When we started this process a few weeks ago, our goal was to have a thorough and transparent process. Thanks to input from all seven city councilors and the hard work of the City’s GIS department, we’ve put together a toolkit I believe will help us do that moving forward.” Mayor Sandy Stimpson

To see the full webpage click here.