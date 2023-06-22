MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has implemented a new 311 app with multiple ways for citizens to report problems and request services.

Mobile 311 services give options for citizens to engage with their government every day by directing requests from public services to City of Mobile departments.

Citizens can submit Service Request Orders over the phone, online, or through the new mobile app. Citizens can also check the status of existing requests from anywhere on the “The City of Mobile, AL 311” app. The app can identify when an issue has already been reported, however, the 311 staff does not directly address the citizen’s concerns, but is a vital part of the process.

The new system was created by Rock Solid Technologies and NEXGEN. The system will track service requests internally, generate better data to inform city decisions and provide greater transparency to citizens.

“For many Mobilians, 311 is how they engage with the City of Mobile to get their problems addressed,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Our staff has worked tirelessly with Rock Solid Technologies and NEXGEN to develop a new platform to help us serve citizens better. We are particularly excited about launching a new smartphone app, which will be more convenient for users and help collect important information from citizens much faster.”

For more information, please visit the City of Mobile’s 311 website.