City of Mobile hosts ‘Roll Mobile’ with a twist

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile and Mobile Parks and Recreation hosted their “Jingle All The Way” Roll: Mobile on Sat. Dec. 11.

The event was held at the Mobile Civic Center where the entire arena bowl was turned into a roller rink.

More than 500 people, of all ages, attended the holiday event.

The event had a DJ, concessions, and a cash bar.

According to The City of Mobile Manager of Events Jonni Nottingham, this event was a part of their 30 Days of Holiday Activation Plan.



These events have also highlighted Mayor Stimpson’s 100 Day Plan, aimed to unify the city of Mobile.

“It’s a great place to come in and be together, but be safe. We’ve got police on sight.

We’ve got EMS on site,” said Nottingham. “We’ve got everyone at the door at every checkpoint to make sure skaters are safe and visitors are safe so it’s a good time.”

The City of Mobile will also be hosting a Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 18.