MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is hosting a tattoo design contest and the winner will have their design turned into a temporary tattoo for the July 14 LODA Artwalk.

You must submit your design by May 12 to MPRDEvents@cityofmobile.org to be considered.

“We are looking for artists to create a tattoo design that incorporates aspects of the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation, such as: local parks in the City of Mobile, recreational activities, fun events, etc.,” reads the release.

The LODA Artwalk runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. monthly. In January, new rules were set for the free event. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. All vendors are required to fill out an application to the Mobile Arts Council.