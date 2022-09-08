MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Memorial Gardens and the City of Mobile Public Safety Chaplain Corps will honor local first responders and remember the 9/11 attacks that occurred 21 years ago.

The remembrance ceremony, called “Heroes Respond First,” will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Garden of Heroes in Mobile Memorial Gardens. It is located near the Nevius Road entrance into the gardens. Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl is set to be the guest speaker at the event.

WKRG News 5 will be live at the ceremony in this article and on our Facebook page.