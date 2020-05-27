City of Mobile honors heroes who pulled people from a burning apartment building

Three men pulled more than a dozen people to safety

Three men who rescued more than a dozen people from a raging apartment fire last week were honored Tuesday by the City of Mobile.

The heroes received a standing ovation from the city council and were presented plaques by Chief Mark Sealy of Mobile Fire Rescue.

Last week, Ronald Godwin, Demarcus Battles and Quinn Parrish rushed into a building at the Summer Place apartments off Azalea Road.

One of the people they pulled to safety was Jennifer Wright’s aunt.

“They said they’d given her up for dead,” Wright told News 5. “Nobody’s alive in there. Nobody’s going back. Nobody’s alive. And my little cousin said ‘my grandmother’s in there.” And these guys went back and brought her down and we’re extremely grateful for that.”

Godwin is the maintenance man at the apartment complex. Battles is a resident. And Parrishwas just passing by when the fire broke out.

“I’m happy we came together as a team to help somebody in need,” Parrish said.

“We just saw what needed to be done and acted on it,” Godwin said. I was lucky to have these gentlemen on my side.”

“It was a scary sight, but I just acted on instinct,” Battles added. “The main thing was not to panic and just take control of the situation.”

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

