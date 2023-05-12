MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile wants to hear if you want curbside recycling, and how much you’d pay for the service.

The City was awarded a grant to explore recycling options across Mobile County. According to people working on the project, it could bring curbside recycling to the Port City.

Casi Callaway is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Mobile. She explained, “The City of Mobile got a grant from ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) to county-wide look at recycling. So what we’re doing right now is a feasibility study to determine what is, what are our options, what are the costs associated with those options.”

While it’s still early, she expects recycling in Mobile would be priced on a sliding scale to accommodate as many people as possible.

“They’re thinking under $15 probably, you know, $10 to $12 would be the number for a household that can afford it, maybe as low as five for a household of folks who are elderly or folks who are in in more impoverished circumstances,” said Callaway.

The goal is to keep it affordable, especially because within city limits in Mobile, trash and garbage services are free. Callaway said, “Three cities in the state of Alabama do not charge clearly for trash and garbage. City of Montgomery. City of Mobile City. City of Birmingham. Every other municipality in the city that we have researched. But most municipalities across the southeast and across the country charge.”

WKRG News 5 checked in with some of the trash and garbage providers in our area to see what they charge. WastePro in Saraland told News 5 they charge about $81 quarterly, which works out to about $27 per month. A Republic customer in West Mobile County said he pays $221 quarterly, or about $74 each month. In Fairhope, a customer showed us that she pays $20 each month. Not all of these examples include recycling.

While the goal is to keep the cost low, Callaway doesn’t think it’ll be a free service. She said, “The math does not work for the city to also pay for for recycling in addition to trash and garbage.”

Callaway said the service could do more than just help the environment. She said, “What does it do for us as a city? How does that make us competitive with other cities who are looking to bring in young people and be a vibrant, you know, forward focused community?”

The City released a survey in hopes that people across the county will respond. Callaway said, “If Mobile, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma all want to recycle, and we get that much in there, would there be a company that could come in and get us a better rate because we’ve got that much recycling happening here?”

Callaway said along with cities bundling recycling together, new recycling facilities could also bring the price down.

She said, “Baldwin County has just built a material recovery facility or is building a material recovery facility. And that’s where you take recycling. They divvy it up and then they sell it on the open market to get it recycled so that we can then buy recycled goods. What would it look like? What kind of scale do we need to get to where we would get a company that would want to come in to the City of Mobile, into Mobile County, to build their own material recovery facility?”

She continued, “Having one really right here close by could make a massive difference in the cost of recycling right here in our communities.”

If you’re interested in giving your feedback, you’re encouraged to take the survey and attend any of the three meetings. TAKE THE SURVEY BY CLICKING THIS LINK.