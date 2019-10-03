City of Mobile employee injured after being electrically shocked while working

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the death occurred in East Alabama and involved a man. Details were not released. This comes as the centers for disease control investigate a multi-state outbreak of lung injuries linked to vaping. More than 800 cases, 11 deaths have now been confirmed in 11 states, including Mississippi and Alabama.

Vaping has become very popular over the past few years. Whether you vape or not, that's for you to decide. News 5's Amber Grigley went to four stores in Mobile on Wednesday. The people we spoke with told her it's not vaping that's dangerous, it's what people are mixing in the vape juice that is making it dangerous.