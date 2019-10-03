City of Mobile employee injured after being electrically shocked while working

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Mobile employee has been injured on the job. Mobile Police say he received an electric shock while working on a utility pole near Washington Avenue and St. Louis Street in downtown Monday afternoon.

Police say the man’s hands and stomach were injured. He is being treated at the hospital.

