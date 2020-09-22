City of Mobile creates interactive map showing Hurricane Sally damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The city of Mobile has created an interactive map to show the damage from Hurricane Sally.

The city says they wanted to be transparent with the residents about the damage from Sally and give people a way to view the areas that have been deemed “damaged sites” due to fallen trees and downed powerlines.

The real time information is being updated throughout the day.

Over 300 sites on the map have been deemed “damaged” by the city and clean-up efforts are already underway.

The city estimates there is $7.9 million dollars in damage from Hurricane Sally.

If you see an area that has fallen trees and downed powerlines that is not listed on the map, the city says you should contact 311.

Currently, the map can be viewed only by Android devices and any computer. iOS devices (iphones) are not supported at this time, according to the city.

The map can be viewed here.

