City of Mobile contributing $30 million to downtown airport relocation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to contribute $30 million to help relocate Mobile’s passenger airport to Brookley Aeroplex in downtown Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson submitted the proposal to allocate $30 million to the airport relocation project from a budget surplus that has accrued over the past eight years. The city says the contribution will not cause the city to take on any debt because it comes from a surplus in the city’s general fund.

“As the Mobile Airport Authority continues to lay the groundwork for moving the airport downtown, the city is prepared to help make this game-changing transition possible,” Stimpson said in a press release.

“For Mobilians, it will mean more direct flight options and lower fares. Other than the direct benefits for passengers and travelers, it will help seize future tourism and economic opportunities by capitalizing on the synergy that already exists between of the Port of Mobile and the Brookley Aeroplex.”

