MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is continuing with the Dauphin Street Beer Festival Oct. 16 in downtown Mobile.

The venue was postponed in August due to COVID-19 concerns, but it is back in full wing.

Around 22 venues will participate in this year’s festival, according to the Dauphin Street Beer Festival’s website.

Tickets are $35 per person.