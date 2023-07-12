MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Councilman Joel Daves of District 5 in the City of Mobile announced the city may consider pulling their fire and police services out of areas not annexed within the city limits following next Tuesday’s annexation election. Currently, residents three miles outside of the city limits receive those services.

“I think it would be appropriate for the City Council to again consider whether it makes sense for the city to continue to provide police and fire protection in the areas of police jurisdiction that do not annex into the city,” explained Daves during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

He explained that citizens who receive fire and police protection are not paying the same amount in taxes as citizens who live within the city of Mobile limits.

“As I pointed out several years ago, the police and fire department, the police and fire services we provide to those residents are paid for by the citizens of the City of Mobile,” he continued.

“The people in the police jurisdiction, the businesses there are charged half the sales tax that that city gets from businesses operating within the city limits, and there are certain ad valorem tax benefits, but the bottom line is that the folks in the police jurisdiction that are receiving these services are paying less than half the tax that the citizens of Mobile are to provide these services.”

Since Daves’ announcement, some residents in the Kings Branch community like William Brown is for annexation, but hopes the city doesn’t take remove those protections if others in his neighborhood are not for it.

“I don’t like that idea because we need the police patrolling through here,” said Brown. “I want everybody to just vote yes for it, so we can get the city to get the trash up, so we won’t have to pay for the trash.”

For other residents in the neighborhood like Vickie Mayhane, it’s not a deal breaker if the city pulls these services out.

“We’re right there on the line,” said Mayhane. “Only thing that we receive from the city of Mobile is the water from MAWSS. No police, no trash.”

Chief of Staff James Barber says the city has been looking since 2019 at whether to take away those protections for people outside the city limits.

“Certainly, it would improve response times and stuff inside the city,” explained Barber after Tuesday’s council meeting.

Mayhane says she’s in favor annexing, but the city’s decision to pull services out wouldn’t impact her much.

“You can’t miss what you never had,” Mayhane sighed.

Kings Branch is one out of four neighborhoods that will be voting to annex into the city of Mobile next Tuesday.