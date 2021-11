MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ‘Tis the season! The city of Mobile is closing part of Dauphin Street for a few hours for three days to install the Ceiling of Lights.

Dauphin Street between Joachim and Conception will be closed this Monday, Nov. 15, through Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.