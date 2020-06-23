City of Mobile celebrates June 23, 2020 as Ann Rambeau day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile gave a standing ovation to city worker Ann Rambeau Tuesday at a City Council meeting.

Ann Rambeau has worked for the City of Mobile for 37 years. She began with the Mobile recreation department as a fitness specialist.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 was proclaimed ‘Mrs. Ann Rambeau’ day for the City of Mobile in her honor.

Ann has worked on special events such as Moonpie over Mobile, The LODA Art Walk, Market in the Park, July 4th celebrations, Dauphin Street Beer fest and many more.

To hear the full speech about Ann Rambeau Day at the city council meeting, watch the video above.

