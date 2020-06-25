City of Mobile cancels Fourth of July Fireworks event

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has canceled their plans for a Fourth of July fireworks event.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted out the news Thursday morning. He cites concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.

This morning we made the decision to cancel the City’s plans for a July 4 fireworks event due to concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) June 25, 2020

Wednesday, Mobile County saw the largest overall jump in COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period since the department started counting cases in March. The Mobile County Health Department says the largest spike in cases was in people ages 18-29.

Mayor Stimpson says because of the rising number of cases and after consulting with health experts they determined the risk was too high.

However, with cases rising across Mobile County, and in consultation with health experts, we determined the risk of potential exposure was simply too great. — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) June 25, 2020

