City of Mobile cancels Fourth of July Fireworks event

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has canceled their plans for a Fourth of July fireworks event.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted out the news Thursday morning. He cites concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.
Wednesday, Mobile County saw the largest overall jump in COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period since the department started counting cases in March. The Mobile County Health Department says the largest spike in cases was in people ages 18-29.
Mayor Stimpson says because of the rising number of cases and after consulting with health experts they determined the risk was too high.
