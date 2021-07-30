City of Mobile assisting Prichard with garbage collection Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile is helping Prichard with garbage collection after several employees could not work because of COVID-19.

Crews from the City of Mobile’s Public Works Department will be assisting the City of Prichard with garbage collection on Monday, Aug. 2.

Prichard’s public works department is currently experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19, and Mobile’s crews do not collect garbage on Mondays. The work in Prichard will be voluntary for Mobile’s public works team members and participants will receive overtime pay.



“We were contacted by the leadership in Prichard this week and were happy to help,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a press release. “Health and sanitation are vitally important to citizens in both cities, and garbage doesn’t care about geographic boundaries. Anything that blows into the waterways in Prichard, moves downstream to Mobile and eventually into Mobile Bay.”

“COVID-19 has presented challenges to many municipalities across this state, and we were recently faced with an opportunity to pivot in a crisis and reached out to our neighboring city for assistance on a critical health and safety issue,” TJ Pettway, executive administrator for the city of Prichard, said in a press release. “We are thankful for Mobile’s leadership in their willingness to step in the gap during this time to ensure trash pickup for citizens of Prichard. We remain committed to the health and safety of our City and stand ready to lend our help to Mobile as well, should circumstances ever require.”

People in Prichard will see City of Mobile trucks operating within the city limits on Monday for the one-day operation. Any questions about routine garbage service should be directed to the city of Prichard 311 Department 251-452-7862.