MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is holding a public meeting in Africatown Thursday to “gather community input on the design of the future Africatown Welcome Center,” according to a Facebook post from Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The meeting will be the Robert Hope Community Center (850 Edwards St.) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

“This will be the first of many opportunities for members of the Africatown community and all Mobilians to provide input on the design of the Africatown Welcome Center,” reads the post.

The first public meeting will focus on design concepts like “form, flow, architecture and environment.”

The public will be allowed to provide feedback after consultants “demonstrate various concepts” about what the Africatown Welcome Center should “look and feel like.”

If you have any questions about the project, you are encouraged to email africatownwelcomecenter@cityofmobile.org. You can also sign up for text notifications by texting MOBILEAFRICATOWNWC to 91896.

In February 2023, the Africatown Heritage House was among the six best museums in U.S. for 2023, according to National Geographic.