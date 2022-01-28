MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Parks and Recreations Department of the City of Mobile has announced their events for the 2022 calendar year.
Here is the list of events:
|Black History Month Event
|Wednesday, Feb. 2
|Black History Month Event
|Wednesday, Feb. 9
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, Feb. 11
|Friday Night Live
|Friday, Feb. 11
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Black History Month Event
|Wednesday, Feb. 16
|Black History Month Event
|Wednesday, Feb. 23
|Women’s History Month Event
|Monday, March 7
|Spring Movies in the Park
|Thursday, March 10
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, March 11
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, March 12
|Women’s History Month Event
|Monday, March 14
|Spring Movies in the Park
|Thursday, March 17
|Women’s History Month Event
|Monday, March 21
|Spring Movies in the Park
|Thursday, March 24
|Women’s History Month Event
|Monday, March 28
|Sip ‘N Paint
|Monday, March 28
|Spring Movies in the Park
|Thursday, March 24
|Final Four Block Party
|Saturday, April 5
|Spring Movies in the Park
|Thursday, April 7
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, April 8
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, April 9
|Kites Over Mobile
|Saturday, April 9
|Kites Over Mobile
|Sunday, April 10
|Spring Movies in the Park
|Thursday, April 14
|Spring Fling
|Saturday, April, 16
|Spring Movies in the Park
|Thursday, April 21
|Quarterly Kids Day
|Saturday, April 23
|Spring Market in the Park
|Saturday, May 7
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, May 13
|Roll Mobile
|Friday, May 13
|Spring Market in the Park
|Saturday, May 14
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, May 14
|Spring Market in the Park
|Saturday, May 21
|Spring Market in the Park
|Thursday, May 26
|Friday Night Live
|Friday, May 27
|Spring Market in the Park
|Saturday, May 28
|Summer Market in the Park
|Thursday, June 2
|Summer Market in the Park
|Saturday, June 4
|Prince Party
|Tuesday, June 7
|Sip ‘N Paint
|Tuesday, June 7
|Summer Market in the Park
|Saturday, June 9
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, June 10
|Roll Mobile
|Friday, June 10
|Saturday’s at the Coop
|Saturday, June 11
|Summer Market in the Park
|Saturday, June 11
|Summer Market in the Park
|Thursday, June 16
|Summer Market in the Park
|Saturday, June 18
|Juneteenth
|Sunday, June 19
|Summer Market in the Park
|Thursday, June 23
|Summer Market in the Park
|Saturday, June 25
|Summer Market in the Park
|Thursday, June 30
|Summer Market in the Park
|Saturday, July 2
|4th of July Celebration
|Monday, July 4
|Summer Market in the Park
|Thursday, July 7
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, July 8
|Roll Mobile
|Friday, July 8
|Quarterly Kids Day
|Saturday, July 9
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, July 9
|Summer Market in the Park
|Saturday, July 9
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, Aug. 12
|Roll Mobile
|Friday, Aug. 12
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, Aug. 13
|Friday Night Live
|Friday, Aug. 26
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Sep. 1
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Sep. 8
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, Sep. 9
|Roll Mobile
|Friday, Sep. 9
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, Sep. 10
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Sep. 15
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Sep. 22
|Sip ‘N Paint
|Wednesday, Sep. 28
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Sep. 29
|Dauphin Street Beer Festival
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Oct. 6
|Quarterly Kids Day
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Oct. 6
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, Oct. 14
|Roll Mobile
|Friday, Oct. 14
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|Fall Market in the Park
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|Fall Movies in the Park
|Thursday, Oct. 16
|Whispers of Magnolias
|Friday, Oct. 21
|Fall Market in the Park
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|Whispers of Magnolias
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|Fall Market in the Park
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|MOB-tober Fest
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|Fall Market in the Park
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|Fall Market in the Park
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|Lighting of the Christmas Tree
|Friday, Nov. 18
|Fall Market in the Park
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|Friday Night Live
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Small Business Saturday Event
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|Iron Bowl Block Party
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|Sip ‘N Paint
|Friday, Dec. 2
|Roll Mobile: Christmas Edition
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|LODA ArtWalk
|Friday, Dec. 9
|Saturdays at the Coop
|Saturday, Dec. 10
|Holiday Extravaganza & Toy Giveaway
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|Moonpie Over Mobile
|Saturday, Dec. 31
For more information about these events, click here.