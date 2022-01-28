MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Parks and Recreations Department of the City of Mobile has announced their events for the 2022 calendar year.

Here is the list of events:

Black History Month EventWednesday, Feb. 2
Black History Month EventWednesday, Feb. 9
LODA ArtWalkFriday, Feb. 11
Friday Night LiveFriday, Feb. 11
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, Feb. 12
Black History Month EventWednesday, Feb. 16
Black History Month EventWednesday, Feb. 23
Women’s History Month EventMonday, March 7
Spring Movies in the ParkThursday, March 10
LODA ArtWalkFriday, March 11
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, March 12
Women’s History Month EventMonday, March 14
Spring Movies in the ParkThursday, March 17
Women’s History Month EventMonday, March 21
Spring Movies in the ParkThursday, March 24
Women’s History Month EventMonday, March 28
Sip ‘N PaintMonday, March 28
Final Four Block PartySaturday, April 5
Spring Movies in the ParkThursday, April 7
LODA ArtWalkFriday, April 8
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, April 9
Kites Over MobileSaturday, April 9
Kites Over MobileSunday, April 10
Spring Movies in the ParkThursday, April 14
Spring FlingSaturday, April, 16
Spring Movies in the ParkThursday, April 21
Quarterly Kids DaySaturday, April 23
Spring Market in the ParkSaturday, May 7
LODA ArtWalkFriday, May 13
Roll MobileFriday, May 13
Spring Market in the ParkSaturday, May 14
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, May 14
Spring Market in the ParkSaturday, May 21
Spring Market in the ParkThursday, May 26
Friday Night LiveFriday, May 27
Spring Market in the ParkSaturday, May 28
Summer Market in the ParkThursday, June 2
Summer Market in the ParkSaturday, June 4
Prince PartyTuesday, June 7
Sip ‘N PaintTuesday, June 7
Summer Market in the ParkSaturday, June 9
LODA ArtWalkFriday, June 10
Roll MobileFriday, June 10
Saturday’s at the CoopSaturday, June 11
Summer Market in the ParkSaturday, June 11
Summer Market in the ParkThursday, June 16
Summer Market in the ParkSaturday, June 18
JuneteenthSunday, June 19
Summer Market in the ParkThursday, June 23
Summer Market in the ParkSaturday, June 25
Summer Market in the ParkThursday, June 30
Summer Market in the ParkSaturday, July 2
4th of July CelebrationMonday, July 4
Summer Market in the ParkThursday, July 7
LODA ArtWalkFriday, July 8
Roll MobileFriday, July 8
Quarterly Kids DaySaturday, July 9
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, July 9
Summer Market in the ParkSaturday, July 9
LODA ArtWalkFriday, Aug. 12
Roll MobileFriday, Aug. 12
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, Aug. 13
Friday Night LiveFriday, Aug. 26
Fall Movies in the ParkThursday, Sep. 1
Fall Movies in the ParkThursday, Sep. 8
LODA ArtWalkFriday, Sep. 9
Roll MobileFriday, Sep. 9
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, Sep. 10
Fall Movies in the ParkThursday, Sep. 15
Fall Movies in the ParkThursday, Sep. 22
Sip ‘N PaintWednesday, Sep. 28
Fall Movies in the ParkThursday, Sep. 29
Dauphin Street Beer FestivalSaturday, Oct. 1
Fall Movies in the ParkThursday, Oct. 6
Quarterly Kids DaySaturday, Oct. 8
LODA ArtWalkFriday, Oct. 14
Roll MobileFriday, Oct. 14
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, Oct. 15
Fall Market in the ParkSaturday, Oct. 15
Fall Movies in the ParkThursday, Oct. 16
Whispers of MagnoliasFriday, Oct. 21
Fall Market in the ParkSaturday, Oct. 22
Whispers of MagnoliasSaturday, Oct. 22
Fall Market in the ParkSaturday, Oct. 29
MOB-tober FestSaturday, Oct. 29
Fall Market in the ParkSaturday, Nov. 5
LODA ArtWalkFriday, Nov. 11
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, Nov. 12
Fall Market in the ParkSaturday, Nov. 12
Lighting of the Christmas TreeFriday, Nov. 18
Fall Market in the ParkSaturday, Nov. 19
Friday Night LiveFriday, Nov. 25
Small Business Saturday EventSaturday, Nov. 26
Iron Bowl Block PartySaturday, Nov. 26
Sip ‘N PaintFriday, Dec. 2
Roll Mobile: Christmas EditionSaturday, Dec. 3
LODA ArtWalkFriday, Dec. 9
Saturdays at the CoopSaturday, Dec. 10
Holiday Extravaganza & Toy GiveawaySaturday, Dec. 17
Moonpie Over MobileSaturday, Dec. 31
For more information about these events, click here.