MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Parks and Recreations Department of the City of Mobile has announced their events for the 2022 calendar year.

Here is the list of events:

Black History Month Event Wednesday, Feb. 2 Black History Month Event Wednesday, Feb. 9 LODA ArtWalk Friday, Feb. 11 Friday Night Live Friday, Feb. 11 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, Feb. 12 Black History Month Event Wednesday, Feb. 16 Black History Month Event Wednesday, Feb. 23 Women's History Month Event Monday, March 7 Spring Movies in the Park Thursday, March 10 LODA ArtWalk Friday, March 11 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, March 12 Women's History Month Event Monday, March 14 Spring Movies in the Park Thursday, March 17 Women's History Month Event Monday, March 21 Spring Movies in the Park Thursday, March 24 Women's History Month Event Monday, March 28 Sip 'N Paint Monday, March 28 Spring Movies in the Park Thursday, March 24 Final Four Block Party Saturday, April 5 Spring Movies in the Park Thursday, April 7 LODA ArtWalk Friday, April 8 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, April 9 Kites Over Mobile Saturday, April 9 Kites Over Mobile Sunday, April 10 Spring Movies in the Park Thursday, April 14 Spring Fling Saturday, April, 16 Spring Movies in the Park Thursday, April 21 Quarterly Kids Day Saturday, April 23 Spring Market in the Park Saturday, May 7 LODA ArtWalk Friday, May 13 Roll Mobile Friday, May 13 Spring Market in the Park Saturday, May 14 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, May 14 Spring Market in the Park Saturday, May 21 Spring Market in the Park Thursday, May 26 Friday Night Live Friday, May 27 Spring Market in the Park Saturday, May 28 Summer Market in the Park Thursday, June 2 Summer Market in the Park Saturday, June 4 Prince Party Tuesday, June 7 Sip 'N Paint Tuesday, June 7 Summer Market in the Park Saturday, June 9 LODA ArtWalk Friday, June 10 Roll Mobile Friday, June 10 Saturday's at the Coop Saturday, June 11 Summer Market in the Park Saturday, June 11 Summer Market in the Park Thursday, June 16 Summer Market in the Park Saturday, June 18 Juneteenth Sunday, June 19 Summer Market in the Park Thursday, June 23 Summer Market in the Park Saturday, June 25 Summer Market in the Park Thursday, June 30 Summer Market in the Park Saturday, July 2 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4 Summer Market in the Park Thursday, July 7 LODA ArtWalk Friday, July 8 Roll Mobile Friday, July 8 Quarterly Kids Day Saturday, July 9 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, July 9 Summer Market in the Park Saturday, July 9 LODA ArtWalk Friday, Aug. 12 Roll Mobile Friday, Aug. 12 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, Aug. 13 Friday Night Live Friday, Aug. 26 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Sep. 1 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Sep. 8 LODA ArtWalk Friday, Sep. 9 Roll Mobile Friday, Sep. 9 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, Sep. 10 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Sep. 15 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Sep. 22 Sip 'N Paint Wednesday, Sep. 28 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Sep. 29 Dauphin Street Beer Festival Saturday, Oct. 1 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Oct. 6 Quarterly Kids Day Saturday, Oct. 8 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Oct. 6 LODA ArtWalk Friday, Oct. 14 Roll Mobile Friday, Oct. 14 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, Oct. 15 Fall Market in the Park Saturday, Oct. 15 Fall Movies in the Park Thursday, Oct. 16 Whispers of Magnolias Friday, Oct. 21 Fall Market in the Park Saturday, Oct. 22 Whispers of Magnolias Saturday, Oct. 22 Fall Market in the Park Saturday, Oct. 29 MOB-tober Fest Saturday, Oct. 29 Fall Market in the Park Saturday, Nov. 5 LODA ArtWalk Friday, Nov. 11 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, Nov. 12 Fall Market in the Park Saturday, Nov. 12 Lighting of the Christmas Tree Friday, Nov. 18 Fall Market in the Park Saturday, Nov. 19 Friday Night Live Friday, Nov. 25 Small Business Saturday Event Saturday, Nov. 26 Iron Bowl Block Party Saturday, Nov. 26 Sip 'N Paint Friday, Dec. 2 Roll Mobile: Christmas Edition Saturday, Dec. 3 LODA ArtWalk Friday, Dec. 9 Saturdays at the Coop Saturday, Dec. 10 Holiday Extravaganza & Toy Giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 Moonpie Over Mobile Saturday, Dec. 31

For more information about these events, click here.