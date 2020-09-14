Adopt Me

City of Mobile Animal Shelter temporarily closed, not accepting owner surrenders

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Shelter is temporarily closed and is not accepting owner surrenders as Hurricane Sally approaches.

The shelter says it is at capacity. Sandbags have been placed around the shelter, and dogs have been moved to non-flooding areas.

Employees will be doing 12-hour shifts per team so someone will be there 24 hours a day. The shelter will be closed to the public until further notice. Employees will not respond to calls unless it is a dire emergency.

The shelter is not accepting owner surrenders at the moment. Once the storm passes, the shelter will resume normal operations.

