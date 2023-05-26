MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Services is warning the public of a scammer using the director’s name to call people saying the animal shelter has their dog.

According to the release, these people are “specifically targeting people that have recently lost their dog.”

If this happens to you, the animal shelter says to “hang up immediately” and call them to report it. Their telephone number is 251-208-2800.

You can also see every animal at the shelter on their website.

If you have recently lost your pet, you can check the website or give the animal shelter a call.