MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have you been thinking about getting a furry friend recently? Well, you’re in luck! The City of Mobile Animal Services organization is offering a deal during October.

Throughout October, anyone can adopt a shelter dog for only $31. The organization is hoping this deal helps them clear the shelter in October.

According to the ASPCA website, 6.3 million companion animals go into an animal shelter in the United States every year. Each year, an average of 390 thousand dogs and 530 thousand cats in animal shelters are euthanized.

4.1 million animals are adopted from shelters every year, and 810 thousand are returned to their owners, according to the site.