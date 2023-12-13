MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For weeks, some Mobile City Council members along with the Mobile Baykeeper butted heads with the developers of an industrial site that could have destroyed 86.9 acres of wetlands in the Dog River Watershed, but at the last minute, a compromise was reached.

Under the handshake agreement, the Indianapolis-based development company, Scannell Properties, agreed to donate the 87 acres of affected wetlands to a conservation easement. The easement would permanently protect the donated land, preventing the property from being redeveloped in the future.

“The developer, Scannell, has agreed to donate all of those high-quality wetlands there along Rabbit Creek,” Mobile Baykeeper Executive Director William Strickland said. “Those will be placed into a conservation easement.”

In addition, Strickland said the developers agreed to donate a separate 40-acre parcel to the conservation easement.

“There’s about a 40-acre parcel, the majority of which will also be donated into conservation easement and then downzoned to be developed as residential potentially,” Strickland said.

The $650 million industrial facility will be positioned along the CSX railroad. Containers from the port will be brought to the site where they can be manufactured. From there, the products will be placed on a CSX train and sent North.

The proposed agreement would require the park to provide at least 50 jobs and 250,000 square feet of industrial space in its first phase.

“This is going to create an opportunity that currently does not exist in the City of Mobile,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

Scannell Properties Senior Developer David Salinas said future stages of the project would increase the number of jobs and square footage.

“This could be, you know a five-to-10-year project,” Salinas said. “It’s 5 million square feet of Class A industrial all-rail service, so it’ll take some time.”

Contributing to the environmental precautions taken by the city, the agreement featured a list of 22 use restrictions. According to the list, the property must not be used as:

Coal Handling Facility

Manufacturing Hazardous Materials

Mining & Quarrying

Drilling and Exploration (Oil and Gas)

Dredged Material Management Facility

Hazardous Substance Storage Tank

Liquified Natural Gas Storage and Processing

Oil and Gas Storage

Petroleum Recovery

Petroleum Recycling

Composting Facility

Hazardous Waste Disposal

Hazardous Waste Transfer

Junkyard

Recycling Drop Off

Recycling Plant

Recycling Transfer Station

Remediation Services

Solid Waste Facility

Solid Waste Disposal

Solid Waste Transfer

Waste Management Service

On Monday, the Mobile County Commission voted to fund $2 million for the project. The city council is expected to vote to approve their portion of the funding, also $2 million, in next week’s city council meeting.

“If you just take that deal on its face, it’s not really that good of a deal to the taxpayer,” District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said.

Reynolds said that money will go towards infrastructure improvements near the industrial park, including the addition of a traffic light at Rangeline Road and Todd Acres Drive.

“Now the taxpayer has something they can walk away and say, ‘we got a good deal,'” Reynolds said.

Of the 86.9 acres to be worked on, the request split the numbers by section:

Phase I:

Rail Infrastructure: 6.81 acres

Buildings and Parking: 34.12 acres

Stormwater Management: 8.09 acres

Road Improvements: 5.92 acres

Total: 54.94 acres

Phase II:

Rail Infrastructure: 0.42 acres

Buildings and Parking: 28.98 acres

Stormwater Management: 2.62 acres

Road Improvements: 0 acres

Total: 32.02 acres

The city council is expected to vote on their portion of the funding in next week’s meeting.