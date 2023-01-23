MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Applications for the third cohort of C251: Citizens Academy are now open, which officers “Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our teams leaders,” according to a release from the City.

It is a six-week program and applications will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 24. Only 30 spots are available.

Throughout the program, there will be weekly sessions beginning March 8. Each session “will be dedicated to a specific City department, including Legal & External Affairs, Administrative Services, Finance, Public Works and Public Safety.”

“Our Community Affairs Department has put together a great program that highlights the various functions of departments throughout the City government,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Even if you’re a lifelong Mobilian, there’s always more to learn about how public services are organized and delivered.”

An online application is available. You must answer several questions including a reason for wanting to participate and community involvement.