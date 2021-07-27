City of Mobile absentee election office to open Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Absentee Election Office for the City of Mobile Municipal Election on August 24, 2021 will open Friday, July 30, 2021.

The office is located on the first floor of Government Plaza at 205 Government Street. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In-person absentee voting will take place Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Extended absentee voting hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The deadline to apply for an absentee application by mail is August 17th.

For additional information on the municipal elections, you can go to the city’s website here.

You can download an absentee ballot application here: