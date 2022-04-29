MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – City employees and volunteers came together on Friday morning to clean up litter and pick up trash in west Mobile. The clean-up was a part of the city’s community service day.

Friday’s clean-up was from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in west Mobile’s Mobile Terrace, Hillsdale, Ziegler, and Cody Road area.

City leaders say they’ve gotten calls about littering problems in this area in recent months.

“This is an area we have been getting calls from community members lately. They care about their neighborhood and they needed more help,” said Casi Callaway, the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Mobile.

This wasn’t the first clean-up project Mayor Stimpson has spearheaded. He did these frequently before the pandemic and says he plans to do more of these in the coming months.

“It’s not just up to the city to keep areas clean, it’s up to all the citizens. By showing that we are interested and we want to be of help, we’ll have this roadway clean and hopefully, some of the residents out here will be inspired,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

In addition to picking up litter, the city’s Urban Forestry Team worked with community partners on tree trimming in the Hillsdale Area in preparation for Hurricane season.