City, county to vote Monday on $3 million agreement to improve road access to Austal USA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission will vote on Monday, Oct. 25, on an agreement among the City of Mobile, Mobile County, and Austal USA to provide $3 million to the shipping company to improve access to its facility.

The project agreement calls for the City of Mobile and Mobile County to each contribute $1.5 million. Austal USA will be responsible for any costs that exceed that amount. The improvements include creating access roads and turn lanes at certain intersections near the facility. The proposed improvements will also benefit traffic flow to the nearby AIDT Maritime Training Center.

Mobile County says the project will advance economic development and increase employment. “The increased property values, increased tax revenues, additional economic activity, creation of new jobs, and the other benefits described herein will directly benefit the county and serve a valid and sufficient public purpose,” the county’s public notice states.

Austal USA is developing, constructing, and equipping a new steel-hull vessel construction operation. According to the agreement, Austal USA is expected to employ at least 3,300 full-time employees, earning an average annual wage of at least about $57,000, exclusive of fringe benefits, with a total capital investment in developing, modernizing, and equipping the facility estimated to be about $100,000,000.

Read the full legal notice of the public meeting from the Mobile County Commission below:

All interested persons may examine and review the Project Agreement and all relevant documents pursuant to which the expenditures are to be issued, and make copies thereof at personal expense, at the offices of the Mobile County Administrator of the County located on Eighth Floor, South Tower, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, during normal business hours, before and after the scheduled meeting of Monday, October 25, 2021, of the Mobile County Commission referenced herein. PRESS REGISTER October 10, 2021

