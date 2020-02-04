City council paves way for passenger rail service to return to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Passenger rail service could return to Mobile after Mobile City Council voted 6-1 to approve the letter of support to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the grant application of the Southern Rail Commission to restore passenger rail service to the Port City.

Last week, the council pushed the vote back one week, the day before the deadline for the federal grant, Feb. 5.

The train would run between New Orleans and Mobile. It would run twice a day with stops in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis.

Service stopped after Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks along the Gulf Coast in 2005. Mobile is asked to pay $3 million over three years.

Mississippi is in for $15 million and Louisiana for $10 million. $33 million will come from federal funds in the form of a grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

Mobile is being asked to commit up to $3 million from 2023-2025, depending on ridership. The State of Alabama and Mobile County could also be asked to contribute. Governor Kay Ivey has shown little interest in the past in funding Amtrak.

The Southern Rail Commission says if they cannot find the additional funding for the project, Mobile will not be out the $3 million.

As of right now, the Southern Rail Commission plans to put the train terminal at Brookley Airfield.

