MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fate of the Mobile Civic Center was the topic of discussion at the Mobile City Council’s meeting Monday afternoon.

The meeting was held between the council and Populous Architects to discuss the potential layout of the facility. New additions to the facility could include an expo hall, arena and theatre.

“The overall project cost of $168 million and the other one was somewhere around $132 million,” said William Caroll, the Mobile City councilman for District 2.

Carroll said discussions on how the project will be funded will take place in the future. However, he believes this is an opportunity to renovate, and better utilize the facility.

“What the concept does is it gives us an opportunity to rearrange the seating, renovate the interior, add private spaces to it, correct ADA issues, add bathrooms, correct the issues with mechanical work and air-conditioning and create more green spaces,” said Caroll. “It will also take into concept how we’re going to get in and out with the new bridge that comes here.”

Several community leaders attended the meeting including Reggie Hall, the founder of Success for the Future.

“The Civic center has been a part of this community and my life since I was very little,” said Hall. “It would be best for us to renovate this because of the economic development opportunities as well as it’s a historic heirloom that this place is.”

Although Mobilians were not given the opportunity to share their thoughts during the meeting, they will be included in final decisions made for the future of the Civic Center.

“I think the community’s conversation on what they think we should do, how they think the money should be spent, how the overall master plan of the site should be also, so it fits the community and matches what the community has been trying to do the whole time,” said Caroll.