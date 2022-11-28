MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Medical Marijuana dispensaries may be coming to Mobile. This week members of the City’s Public Services Committee will talk about how dispensaries would be regulated within the city.

With a number of cities in Baldwin county already passing resolutions in favor of dispensaries, the largest metro area in this part of the state will take up the issue today. The Public Services Committee meets at 2 pm Monday. According to a news release, they will discuss the future of medical marijuana dispensaries in the area. The meeting will focus on legislation in place for the operation of the dispensaries proposed for Mobile.

said in his words”Before any decision is made, our committee wants to understand how the establishment and dispensing of a controlled substance would be handled and enforced,” said Public Services Committee Chairman and City Councilman Scott Jones in a news release. Their news release says state cannabis commission representatives, state legislators, city council members, and city public safety officials are expected to be there at today’s meeting.

This comes after the passage of resolutions in favor of dispensaries were passed in Loxley, Daphne, Spanish Fort, and Foley but also turned down in Fairhope.