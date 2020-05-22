City Council back to meeting in person

The Mobile City Council will return next week to in-person meetings at Government Plaza. The council has been meeting remotely since April 14th.

Next week’s meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26th, at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium at Government Plaza. The pre-council meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room, on the building’s first floor.

To allow proper social distancing, a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the meetings. The public, however, can e-mail public comments which will be acknowledged during the meeting, distributed to council members, and included in the meeting minutes. Citizens can e-mail such comments to cityclerk@cityofmobile.org up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting.

The meeting will also be live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/livestream/.