Fred Richardson says the word should be replaced with "ethnicity"

A Mobile City Council committee will hold a hearing next week to discuss removing the word “race” from all city forms and documents. Councilman Fred Richardson made the proposal earlier this week, saying “ethnicity” would be a more acceptable and accurate term.

The Administrative Services Committee will meet Tuesday, June 16 at 1:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Government Plaza. Richardson, Gina Gregory, and Bess Rich serve on the committee.