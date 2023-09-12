The fight for body camera footage showing the death of a man who died while in Mobile Police custody continues. As a new law took effect to make it easier to request police body camera footage, the City of Mobile and the Mobile County District Attorney's Office cited a longer-standing law to protect themselves from legal repercussions in the case the Grand Jury investigation is compromised.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the midst of the fight for body camera footage showing the events that led up to the death of Jawan Dallas, a new law that took effect on Sept. 1 is being quoted by the Dallas family attorneys.

Dallas died on July 2 after being tased at least twice by a Mobile Police Officer. The police department said they were responding to a burglary complaint at a mobile home park on Carol Plantation Road in Theodore. They said Dallas ran away from officers before he tried to grab an officer’s taser.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the officer had every right in that case to use deadly force, and he applauded the officer for using less than lethal force. After the struggle, Dallas was detained and had a medical emergency.

The people who called 911 said Dallas was not the person they had called the police for.

As per HB289, the ‘custodial law enforcement agency’ must promptly respond to a request for body camera footage made by a personal representative of whomever is shown in the tape. In this case, the Dallas family attorneys.

Dr. Van Daniel, one of the attorneys representing the Dallas family, sent a request to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 9 to obtain body camera footage. In the request, he asked that the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office respond within seven days.

Two days later, on Sept. 11, District Attorney Keith Blackwood denied Daniel’s request, citing a longer-standing law, the Grand Jury Secrecy Act, to protect his office from legal repercussions in the case the Grand Jury investigation becomes compromised.

“Although under Alabama Law we are prohibited from disclosing when this matter will go before the Grand Jury, please know that we will notify you as soon as the Grand Jury reports on it,” Blackwood said in the letter responding to Daniel’s request. “We are sensitive to the family’s desire to see this footage, and we will make it available to them as soon as possible, under Alabama Law.”

City Attorney Ricardo Woods took the stand in Tuesday’s city council meeting soon after multiple people representing Dallas’s likeness pleaded to the council. Woods said the footage has been sent to the District Attorney’s Office, therefore the footage is now Grand Jury evidence.

“If you’re dealing with a grand jury, there is no exception. There’s no exception for city council, there’s no exception for the city attorney, there’s no exception for the mayor’s office, and unfortunately, there’s no exception for grieving families,” Woods said.

The Grand Jury Secrecy Act prevents those involved in an investigation from disclosing any form of physical evidence to anyone until it is brought before a Grand Jury. Woods said there is no indication on when a Mobile County Grand Jury will review the case.

Any deviation from that Act, according to Woods, would result in a felony charge for those involved, with no exceptions.

Members of the Dallas family said they will not stop speaking at city council meetings until they see the video.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn weighed into the conversation in support of the family, but he said that he, as a city council member, does not have the authority to help them obtain the video.

“Of course, we’re the legislative branch here in the City of Mobile, but we don’t make the laws for the state,” Penn said. “The city council doesn’t have that type of authority, and that’s why I recommend we reach out to our state legislators.”

The city is still waiting on results from the toxicology report to determine Dallas’s official cause of death. They say they are willing to show the video to the family after the Grand Jury investigation is finished, which could take months.