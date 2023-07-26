City of Mobile begins replacing Ladd-Peebles Stadium's grass field with artificial as they and MCPSS enter 60-day due diligence period to assess what upgrades should be made.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Mobile began laying artificial turf at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Monday as the Mobile County Public School Board voted to approve the deal on the same day.

The school board also approved ‘minor changes’ to the sale agreement before it was sent back to the city. After looking over the changes MCPSS made in the agreement, the city decided the changes were not substantial enough to warrant anther vote from the city council.

“While these negotiations were going on, it was imperative that we begin this process so that we can have the field ready for high school football in August,” James Barber, City of Mobile Chief of Staff, said. “Happy that we’re able to move forward with the project. We’re able to accommodate high school football as well as HBCU football.”

Barber said the deal in now in a 60 day ‘due diligence’ period that allows the school system to assess the stadium, which will be the home football field for Murphy High School, to determine any repairs that may be needed. After the 2 months in up, both sides will sign to finalize the deal.

The city vowed to give the school system $9.2 million to make renovations to the stadium. MCPSS board President Sherry McDade said the school system will use an additional $5.2 million that had already been allotted to build a football stadium for Murphy High School.

“We’ve already looked at some designs of what we want, and we’re just going to go forward within the next two years to start working on it,” McDade said.

The school board will reduce Ladd Stadium’s capacity from 40,000 to 25,000 seats. Barber said part of the compromise between the city and MCPSS was that the stadium renovations should be able to accommodate temporary seating an additional ‘build-ons.’

“I think you’re going to see a really incredible stadium in the future with a great asset for the community as well as the school system,” Barber said.

Both Williamson and Murphy High School will play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the 2023 football season while the school system build a new football stadium for Willaimson High School. The Battle of Prichard will also be played at Ladd Stadium in 2023.