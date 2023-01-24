MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a 100-year lease that will pave the way for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to build a six-story building on a portion of the Civic Center property downtown.

The building will be located facing Canal Street at the southeast corner of what is now the Civic Center parking lot.

It will serve as the regional headquarters for the Corps. 800 employees will work there. A 1,000-space parking ramp will also be built by the Corps that can be used as well for Civic Center events.

The Corps will only pay a dollar a year for the first ten years of the lease. It will pay $100,000 annually during years eleven through twenty, and market rate after that.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and a majority of City Council members said it was important to keep the Corp in Mobile, and in downtown.