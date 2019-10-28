City Animal Shelter to reopen Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal shelter is back open Monday after a possible distemper outbreak prompted a shut down last week.
The police department tells News 5 a number of animals were sent off and came back with negative results for the canine virus. We’re told the facility also had a thorough cleaning and will open its doors at 1 p.m. on October 28.
Find the original story here.
