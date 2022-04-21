MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a crash that killed one Citronelle woman Thursday morning.

Shirley Smith was hit by a truck while she was walking along U.S. 45 in Mobile County. The 61-year-old woman was walking in the roadway when she was struck. Smith suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from ALEA.

The crash happened Thursday, April 21 at about 5:14 a.m. in Mobile County. The woman was struck near the 27-mile marker, which is about two miles south of Citronelle, according to the release.

ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash.