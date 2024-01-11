CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a criminally negligent homicide DUI charge in which she killed her husband in 2019, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Samantha Powell Reid, 42, of Citronelle, will serve 18 months of her 10-year sentence in a jail-like facility, according to court documents.

Samantha Powell Reid. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Following her jail sentence, she will be on probation for three years, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence is in relation to the death of Reid’s husband, Jacob Reid, who was ejected from the vehicle Samantha was driving in December 2019. Jacob was ejected from the vehicle after the vehicle left the roadway while Samantha was under the influence.

The vehicle left the roadway and was overturned near the intersection of Lebaron Avenue and Rowe Street in Citronelle.

INCIDENT LOCATION: