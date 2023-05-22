CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle woman convicted in 2023 of murdering her husband in 2016 was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Monday, court documents show.

The shooting happened on AJ Mason Road in Citronelle in April 2016. At the time, Ellen Beckham claimed the shooting was in self-defense. In April 2023, a jury disagreed and found Ellen Beckham guilty of intentional murder.

Ellen Beckham was arrested and charged in 2018 with killing her husband, Vincent Beckham, Jr. Previous court records showed Ellen Beckham had filed for divorce earlier that month.