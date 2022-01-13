Citronelle teen lost life in head-on collision, community rallies to support family

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A head on collision last Friday, Jan. 7 claimed the life of one Citronelle teenager. Ever since, the community around him has been rallying for support of his family.

Brighton Brooks only worked at Mama’s Place for a few weeks, but they said he made a large impact and was already part of the family. Owner Diana Ledbetter or “Miss Dee” as those at the restaurant call her said it was hard for all of them to hear the news.

“He was such a motivator to the other employees,” said Ledbetter. “He was just full of life and sunshine and happiness.”

Brighton held the job close to his heart and his family new that was his second family. Lisa Sullivan, Brighton’s mother, described him as outgoing, a jokester, a country boy, Bama fam and a very hard worker. She said that working at a spot like mama’s place was perfect for him.

“He loved this job, he would tell me every day how much he liked coming to work here.” Sullivan said.

That short life cut too soon when Brighton lost his life last week in a head-on collision on Hwy 45.

“I wasn’t aware Brighton passed until I got to the hospital and the doctors told me and that was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to hear.” Sullivan said.

The loss of Brighton, hitting even harder after his funeral costs, money the family simply didn’t have. That’s when mama’s place decided to step in. On Saturday, Jan. 15 the restaurant is hosting a Fundraiser and celebration of his life. Fundraiser organizer want to give back to the family of a boy who gave so much to those around him.

“I just know Brighton would be very proud to see the community and our family how much they came together and show how much he really was loved,” said Sullivan.

The fundraiser will be held at Mama’s Place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome.