CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer announced that the city’s tag office will temporarily close for one month. Stringer said he was not involved with the decision and is not pleased with the call.

The Mobile County Commission closed the office due to staffing shortages, according to a Facebook post from Stringer. The tag office will close for a month while a news staff is trained to run the facility.

“Please understand this is a decision that was made by the License Commissioner and his team, Not A Decision Made By The City of Citronelle. Not only do I disagree with the decision, I do not like the lack of notice given to You the citizens, but also the short notice that was given to The City of Citronelle. I was made aware of this decision today.”

The tag office will reopen in August of 2022.