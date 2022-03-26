MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A terrifying night in Citronelle with no answers. 61-year-old Teri Wilkolak is the only survivor of a murder-suicide that ended with two men dead. Fresh out of the hospital Saturday morning, Wilkolak still nurses pain in her arm and shoulder from a shooting that could have killed her.

“It was very scary because I thought he was coming back to kill me when he went to shot Christopher and he was on the floor for no reason,” said Wilkolak. Deputies say 70-year-old Pagan “Pat” Patterson shot and killed 31-year-old Christopher Patterson and shot Wilkolak. She says it happened after everyone went to bed, she heard a noise and got shot–but she doesn’t know what started it all.

“We don’t know why, it was unexpected we don’t have a reason why,” said Wilkolak. “I feel like it was intentional, but for what purpose I don’t know,” Wilkolak says she and Christopher both tried calling 911 after getting shot–that’s when she says Pat got on the phone to a relative and started talking.

“He said ‘well I just shot Teri, I shot Christopher and I’m going to shoot myself and two seconds later that’s what he did,” said Wilkolak. Where this happened, about three miles from Celeste Road, most of it an unpaved dirt road, it’s a quiet remote part of Mobile County. It’s normally quiet, but not Friday night.

“Lucky, lucky, I thought as I was going for the phone I was going to get it again, but I didn’t,” she said. Wilkolak says her friends didn’t deserve this–she has physical pain now and will likely carry this trauma for the rest of her life.