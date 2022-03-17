CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several school buses caught fire behind a Citronelle elementary school overnight.

Investigators were still working Thursday morning to determine how the fire at McDavid-Jones Elementary School on US 45 started. At least three buses were burned in the incident.

Officials said no one was hurt. Area volunteer firefighters put out the flames.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 has a crew working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.